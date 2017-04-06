× Food safety knowledge issue brings ‘F’ on Restaurant Report Card

DENVER — We dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Pacific Ocean Market

The Aurora market failed FOX31’s Restaurant Report Card with 15 critical health code violations found during surprise inspections in February and October 2016.

Last month’s critical mistakes included:

Dish machine no hot water

Weak sanitizer

No test strips

Cutting boards were deeply grooved

Ocean Pacific let us into the kitchen to see the violations had been corrected. The manager sent the following statement:

“POM takes food safety seriously and have made several changes since the last inspection. We have taken proactive steps to ensure all employees follow the regulations. We have since been re-inspected and have corrected all the violations.”

The market is located at East Mississippi Avenue and South Peoria Street in Aurora.

Carniceria Los Tapatios

A Jefferson County inspector cited the Lakewood restaurant for 12 critical violations in February. The violations included:

Employees could not demonstrate basic food safety

Employees were not using soap when washing hands

Raw chicken stored next to cheese

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped by. But, an employee told us she didn’t want to talk to us and the owner and manager were not available.

The health department continues to check on Los Tapatios which is located on 5989 West 1st Avenue in Lakewood.

Sweet Tomatoes

Sweet success for Sweet Tomatoes at the Bowles Crossing Shopping Center in Littleton for a second time in a row. The location scored two perfect health inspections in a row.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

