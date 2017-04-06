Famed pro cyclist, truck driver killed in eastern Utah crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND COUNTY, Utah -- An internationally known professional cyclist was killed in a crash that involved two semitrucks on Interstate 70 in eastern Utah on Wednesday morning.

A semitruck overturned and blocked all eastbound lanes at mile marker 214 about 2:15 a.m., the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

A passenger van carrying mountain biking and cyclocross legend Steve Tilford and another man slammed into the trailer of the overturned big rig.

Tilford, 59 of Topeka, Kan., and Vincent Davis of Denver were able to get out of van, but another semitruck came on the scene and struck Tilford and the overturned big rig.

Tilford died from his injures at the scene as did the driver of the second semitruck, 70-year-old Stanley Williams of Grand Junction.

Davis was taken to a Grand Junction hospital with a broken sternum. He was later airlifted to a Denver hospital.

The driver of the overturned semitruck did not suffer significant injuries, officials said.

Tilford won the first U.S. mountain biking national title in 1983 and won four U.S. National Cyclocross titles, one of the few cyclists to transfer from road racing to mountain biking.

He was inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in 2000.