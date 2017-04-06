DU Pioneers advance to National Championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Denver Pioneers will compete for their 8th NCAA hockey championship this weekend in Chicago after taking down Notre Dame 6-1.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m amazed at the effort our team produced in a big time moment," says Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

Denver’s offense was plentiful, with goals from Emil Romig, Evan Ritt, Tariq Hammond, Dylan Gambrell, Henrik Borgstrom and Evan Janssen. In net, goalie Tanner Jaillet registered 16 saves.

DENVER IS HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!! pic.twitter.com/Smhlj8Qjbz — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 7, 2017

Denver (32-7-4) will face Minnesota-Duluth (28-6-7) for the championship Saturday, 6 P.M.

This will be the 3rd matchup between the two teams, splitting a series in December.