Drugmaker recalls nearly 600,000 defective inhalers

WASHINGTON — Nearly 600,000 defective inhalers have been recalled by British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline.

The company said it received several complaints about bulging of the wrapper paper outside of the product and the propellant of the medicine was said to be leaking.

The recall includes three lots of the Ventolin HFA 200D inhalers. The leak of the propellant might cause inadequate doses of ventolin to be delivered, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

The Food and Drug Administration classified the recall of the more than 593,000 inhalers as voluntary and Level 2.

The device “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the FDA said.

The inhalers are manufactures in North Carolina.

“We currently don’t anticipate a supply impact to Ventolin HFA 200D inhaler as a result of this issue,” GSK said in a statement.

The company added the defect does not pose a danger to patients.