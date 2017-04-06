Denver ranks among nation’s worst cities for dog attacks on mail carriers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A national report released Thursday ranked Denver among the worst in the country for dog attacks on postal workers.

The U.S. Postal Service said there were 47 dog attacks on letter carriers in Denver last year, a 24 percent increase over 2015 and double from five years ago.

It ranked Denver as the seventh-worst in the country, preceded by Los Angeles (80); Houston (62); Cleveland (60); San Diego (57); Louisville, Ky. (51) and Detroit (48).

Nationally, there were more than 6,000 dog attacks on postal employees last year.

“There’s a myth we often hear at the Postal Service: Don’t worry, my dog won’t bite,” Denver Postmaster Mark Talbott said. “Dog attacks are a nationwide issue and not just a postal problem. Any dog can bite and all attacks are preventable through responsible pet ownership.”

The Postal Service, the medical community, veterinarians and the insurance industry are working to educate the public that dog bites are avoidable.

It said if a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to a front door, place the dog in a separate room.

Also, owners should remind children about keeping dogs secure. Children should not to take mail directly from letter carriers in front of the family dog because it might view the exchange as a threatening gesture.