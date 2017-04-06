Congressman Perlmutter expected to announce run for Governor Sunday

DENVER — The Democratic race for Governor is expected to get crowded after this weekend.

Congressman Ed Perlmutter, who has represented Jefferson County in Congress since 2006, has scheduled a major announcement for Sunday at Natural Grocers in Golden at 1 p.m.

The email announcing the run was accompanied by what seems like Perlmutter’s campaign logo.

Perlmutter’s impending announcement is not necessarily a surprise following the news former Sen. Ken Salazar decided not to run for the position.

Former State Senator Mike Johnston is already in the race and raising money. Businessman Noel Ginsburg is also running.

On Monday, Johnston announced what they believe is a fundraising record of at least $625,000 for the first quarter of 2017.

Congressman Jared Polis has not yet ruled out running nor has former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy.

On the Republican side, several names have already filed paperwork to run including Former State Representative Victor Mitchell and Araphahoe District Attorney George Brauchler. Other rumored names include State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and former CSU Athletic Director Jack Graham.

Governor John Hickenlooper, who is term limited, will be in office until January 2019.