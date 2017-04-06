Comcast to launch wireless plans with unlimited data

NEW YORK — Comcast is entering the highly competitive U.S. wireless service market with an unlimited data plan, the company announced Thursday.

Xfinity Mobile will launch in May or June for current Xfinity internet customers and later this year for everyone else, according to Gizmodo. The plans will be available at $65 for a single line or at $45 per line for customers with Comcast’s top X1 packages, which bundle TV, internet and phone services.

The new service will run on Verizon’s 4G LTE network. The network will also allow customers to switch from 4G LTE to Comcast’s Wi-Fi hotspots.

Gizmodo ran the comps. And although the same plan will cost you $80 a month directly through Verizon, it would cost $55 a month if you limit yourself to 2GB of data. Meanwhile AT&T’s unlimited options start at $90 a month.

However, Gizmodo points out that adding extra lines with an unlimited plan could get costly with Xfinity Mobile because it’s $65 per line with no discounts. Verizon and AT&T do offer discounts for additional lines.

Xfinity Mobile will also offer a pay-by-the-gig monthly option that costs $12 per GB of cellular data across all lines on an account, and you only pay for what you use.

Xfinity Mobile will offer the iPhone or phones from Samsung or LG.

At the time of launch, the new service will only be available where Comcast is available.