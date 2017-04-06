Colorado Native Sings in New Smurfs Movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new Sony pictures animated movie "Smurfs: The Lost Village" opens in theaters tomorrow, and you may be surprised to hear that it has a local connection! The voice from one of the popular songs on the soundtrack is an artist who was born and raised in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Shaley Scott recorded "You Will Always Find Me in Your Heart," which was composed and produced by Christopher Lennertz and Grammy Winner KT Tunstall at Sonic Fuel Studios in Los Angeles. Shaley joined us in studio to talk about the movie, being on the BLUE carpet, and her song.

"Smurfs: The Lost Village" is officially in theaters tomorrow, April 7. Be sure to check it out and listen for the beautiful song Shaley sings! And be sure to support her new album "Radiate" when it's released this summer on Sugarfox Records.