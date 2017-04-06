Colorado DMV introduces new online services
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Revenue’s Division of Motor Vehicles has added new online services to its website.
11 new services are now available, expanding the online offerings from seven to 18 total.
The new services include:
- Beginning an application for a new driver license or ID
- Exchanging a driver license for an ID
- Extending an expiration date (if eligible)
- Add or changing renewal reminders
- Requesting a driver record
- Paying an eligible citation
- Paying reinstatement fees
- Uploading reinstatement documents
- Submitting a subpoena
- Rescheduling a hearing
- Viewing and submitting a DOT medical certificate