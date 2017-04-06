10-year-old hit by vehicle outside Denver elementary school

DENVER — A 10-year-old child was hit by a vehicle outside of an elementary school on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The child was hit about 8 a.m. in front of Greenlee Elementary School (1150 Lipan St.).

A spokesman for Denver Public Schools said the child was crossing the street when the vehicle ran over their foot.

The child was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the DPS spokesman, though police classified the injuries as serious.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.