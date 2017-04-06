Paralyzed Castle Rock woman receives $14.9 million in lawsuit against surgery center

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A jury awarded a Castle Rock couple the second largest medical negligence verdict in Colorado history on Thursday, the couple’s attorney said.

Robbin and Ed Smith received $14.9 million from The Surgery Center at Lone Tree in the case after an injection caused her to be paralyzed from the waist down because of a spinal cord infarction.

Robbin was 57-years-old when she received an epidural steroid injection with a drug called Kenalog in September 2013 while she was a patient at the surgery center.

In 2011, the makers of the Kenalog received permission to include “Not for epidural use” as a warning on its label.

The Smith’s attorney says the jury was shown examples of the bottles with the warning and that the Smith’s were never informed of the changes before Robbin’s injections.

Because of her injuries, Robbin must receive 24/7 assistance for the rest of her life.

“We hope this is a wake-up call for Ambulatory Surgery Centers and the people who run them,” said Ed Smith. “It’s one thing to say that patient safety is your first priority; it’s another thing to actually make it your top priority.”

“I’m grateful to the eight members of our jury in Douglas County who gave up two weeks of their lives to fully and fairly consider the evidence and return of verdict that finally provided justice for our deserving clients,” said the Smith’s attorney, Bruce Braley. “This verdict won’t restore Robbin’s ability to walk. But it will give Robbin and Ed the chance to make the most of the life they now have.”