Boulder police searching for indecent exposure suspect

BOULDER, Colo. — A man suspected of taking off his clothes, masturbating and exposing himself in a costume shop is being sought, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police said the man entered Theatrical Costumes at 673 30th St. about 2:15 p.m. Monday wearing a gray T-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

The man then undressed in the back of the store and was engaged in indecent behavior for about five to eight minutes before walking out of the store naked, police said.

He’s described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old. He’s about 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds. He has brown hair with a gray goatee and is balding on the top of his head. He was also wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

Police said the man appears to be the same person who is suspected of exposing himself in public multiple times, dating back to last year, in Missouri.

The suspect in the Missouri cases was spotted getting into red Jeep in one incident and a silver car in some of the other incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-3333 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.