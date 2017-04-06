Arvada pushes social media campaign to get residents to clean up dog waste

ARVADA, Colo. — The city of Arvada and the Arvada Police Department are kicking off a monthlong campaign social media effort to get residents to clean up after their pets.

The campaign featuring the hashtag #DooYourPart includes dog photos with humorous captions but with a strong message: Owners must clean up after their pets or face fines up to $2,650 and up to six months in jail.

Jefferson County recently shut down the popular Elk Meadow Dog Park in Evergreen because pet owners failed to pick up dog waste, leading to elevated levels of E.coli in the water system.

“We have coordinated with other city agencies to help identify and ticket pet owners who do not clean up after their pet,” Arvada Animal Management supervisor Donald Keith said.