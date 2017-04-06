3 Colorado routes are finalists for Hyperloop One tube travel

DENVER – The team from Hyperloop One, the fast-moving transportation system, has unveiled 11 U.S. routes with the most potential – including three in Colorado.

The first is team Rocky Mountain Hyperloop that would span from Cheyenne to Pueblo with a leg that goes to Vail running 360 miles.

The second is team Colorado Hyperloop that only runs from Cheyenne to Pueblo. That plan is 242 miles.

The third, and longest, is team Rocky Mountain Hyperloop Consortium which would run from Houston to Cheyenne. That spans 1,152 miles, reducing to 1 hour and 45 minutes a journey that currently takes 17 hours by car or truck.

Hyperloop One recently finished building a 1,640-foot-long test tube in the desert outside Las Vegas. The concept was first proposed in 2013 by Elon Musk, the founder of the electric car company Tesla.

According to their website, in Hyperloop One, “passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod, and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod quickly lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.”

The 11 routes have been designed by independent teams through the Hyperloop One Global Challenge announced last year. The finalists were selected based on the feasibility of the projects.

The other routes include a route from Chicago to Pittsburgh, Kansas City to St. Louis, a route to all major cities within Texas, a Florida route from Miami to Orlando, a Pacific Northwest route from Seattle to Eugene, Ore., a Massachusetts route from Boston to Providence, Los Angeles to San Diego, and Las Vegas to Reno, Nevada.

You can vote for which route would benefit you the most on the Hyperloop One Facebook page.