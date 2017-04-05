Zipper the service dog’s training right on course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At 19 weeks old, Zipper the service dog-in-training is a teenager.

And like any teenager, he can be defiant. But at this point in Zipper's training, dog trainer Mike Connors is likes what he's seeing from his pupil progress. "I'm very pleased with his progress. He is, for 19 weeks, very far advanced of where I would expect a puppy to be."

At this stage in Zipper's training, he's still learning the basics. "Zipper has pretty much figured out sit, down, leave it, and touch. Those are four of his biggest tasks," Connors said.

Total classroom time for this canine is about five hours a week which is pretty average for a pup his age. "Dogs typically have a mental shutdown if they work too long. So a puppy can typcially only go about 15 to 20 minutes, and then they need a break," Connors explained.

The rest of Zipper's time is spent socializing, having play time, sleeping and yes, still working on the potty training.

At this point, dog trainer Mike Connors gives his student a B-plus. "He has some things he has to work on, like the whining we're seeing now, but as a puppy I wouldn't expect anything less. I think he's very close to where he should be."

And you have to love the teacher to pupil ratio, one-to-one.

