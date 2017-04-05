Woman with MS living a nightmare after bathroom remodel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMON, Colo. -- A Limon area woman with multiple sclerosis can't take care of the most basic human need, using the restroom, not only because of her debilitating illness but because of the construction of her bathroom.

If you would like to help you can do so here https://www.gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=category&term=paula%20littlepage

Paula Littlepage says privacy is a luxury she can only dream of after a remodeling job to make her bathroom wheelchair accessible created even more problems.

She said the contractor “came in and turned my whole life upside down because I still can't use my bathroom.”

Littlepage sustained cuts and bruises on her feet from scraping against the wall as she's struggled to use the restroom on her own, embarrassed to have to ask her ex-husband to help her utilize the bathroom several times a day.

She said the pain and humiliation are the most difficult to deal with, “I still have to have Leland there to pick me up when I fall. I still have to have him watching me and that's not fair.”

Littlepage said faulty safety rails come up off of the floor as well.

A state agency, which can’t comment due to laws protecting patient privacy (HIPPA), arranged for a contractor to do the remodel according to plans to make the bathroom accessible.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are still pursuing the story, but Littlepage’s daily struggle continues.

She said she would like another contractor to fix the sink, but is unable to afford the cost.

