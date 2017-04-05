Watch live: April the giraffe continues with ‘great demeanor’ as birth wait continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to have great demeanor as the wait for her to give birth to a calf continues, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said Wednesday.

“She is big, udders are full, light discharge. … She looks, and is acting, great,” officials said on Facebook.

Officials last week thought the giraffe would give birth over the weekend, but it didn’t happen.

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and she has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, hoping to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.