Tray Haven Keeps Food Off the Floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every parent has had a deal with picking up Cheerioes, sippy cups, and toys from around their child's highchair or booster seat. This next product is designed to help- it's the Tray Haven by Amigoware. You can use it with any booster seat to keep food off the floor, or items in the stroller. It's got breathable mesh netting and a sturdy wire construction, and you can clean it in the sink with soap and warm water.

Everyday host Kathie J. brought it home to try with her 16 month old daughter Gianna, and Mama says it wasn't a hit. Gianna was worried about touching it with her dirty hands and pulling it down. And Mama was worried about the storage and cleaning of it. But you never know- they could be a hit at your home.

A representative for Tray Haven says it's more widely kid friendly when a child is exposed to it for as early of an age as possible, like when they first begin to sit up. You can find them at TrayHaven.com.