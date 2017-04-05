Suspect wanted for string of vehicle break-ins; theft of valuables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE -- Douglas County Sheriff's deputies said a handful of cars were broken into at an apartment complex near I-25 and Lincoln. People woke up Wednesday morning to the damage to their vehicles and theft of some valuables.

Authorities released a surveillance picture of a man, they say, who is using a credit card taken from one of the vehicles. The same man whose credit card was stolen happens to be an Army veteran who served with the 82nd Airborne in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He told FOX31 some mementos from his days in the Army that are not replaceable were stolen as well. He issued a call for the thief to do the right thing and return those belongings he can't replace.

His vehicle was locked, others were not.