Suspect in carjacking, shooting, chases, crashes now in jail after hospital release

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Adam Fulford, a fugitive who was the subject of a chase and manhunt, and who allegedly shot a taxi driver last week was released from the hospital and booked into the Larimer County jail Tuesday.

He was captured in Loveland on Friday morning after a carjacking, another chase and a crash, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fulford, 33 of Loveland, had been on the run since Thursday night after eluding deputies who tried to arrest him in Fort Collins on outstanding felony arrest warrants.

He faces the following charges related to the events of Thursday night and Friday morning:

Aggravated Robbery (Class 3 Felony)

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Class 4 Felony)

Vehicular Eluding (Class 4 Felony)

Child Abuse – 2 Counts (Class 4 Felony)

Vehicular Assault – 3 Counts (Class 5 Felony)

Felony Menacing – 6 Counts (Class 5 Felony)

About 8:15 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said Fulford carjacked a Toyota Prius near Horsetooth Reservoir and a pursuit began southbound at Taft Hill Road and Larimer County Road 38E.

Speeds reached 100 mph and involved 10 law enforcement units. Spike strips were deployed, but Fulford managed to avoid them.

The chase went into Loveland, where Fulford crashed into a Subaru at Wilson Avenue and Highway 34 about 8:35 a.m.

Fulford and the three people in the other vehicle were injured. Tara Hildebrand and her 9-year-old daughter suffered multiple injuries and broken bones in the crash. Her 11-year-old son received a broken hand.

Hildebrand was still in the hospital Wednesday.