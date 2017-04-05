Rock slide, rollover crash cause big delays on Interstate 70 in high country

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A small rock slide closed one lane of westbound Interstate 70 and a rollover crash closed all eastbound lanes in the high country on Wednesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The slide happened before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes at mile marker 236, one mile east of the Dumont exit.

Traffic was getting by in the left lane as crews worked to clear the slide. Traffic backed up more than five miles into Idaho Springs. There was no estimate for when the full interstate would reopen.

Before 8:30 a.m., eastbound Interstate 70 was closed because of a rollover crash at Fall River Road (mile marker 237), just east of where the rock slide occurred.

The interstate was closed at the Dumont on-ramp but reopened just before 9 a.m. after the crash was cleared. It’s not known if there were any injuries.