Purl Lamb Creates Cute Kid Clothes with Organic Fabrics

Springtime in the Rockies is a great time to get the kids outside for walks in the park or to play in the fresh air! That's why a Mom-Entrepreneur designed a children's clothing line called Purl Lamb that goes from infancy up to toddlerhood. They're made with soft, organic fabrics that stretch for ease of movement. They have dinosaur scales or ears on hoods, and bright prints, stripes or ruffles on the pants, to make playtime look cool and feel comfortable.

We had two of our co-workers' kids try on these adorable organic hoodies and sweats from the line. This is our producer Jenn's daughter Emily, next to our Editor Chris' son Emerson.

Emily told her mom that she thought the outfit was so soft, and she loved the hoodie with the ears. She also thought the stars were "so cute."

Emerson said, "I'm a kangaroo!" He also said it was soft, he liked it, and Dad says he played hard all day in one of the outfit. He can find these adorable outfits and more at PurlLamb.com.