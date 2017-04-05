Public urged to protect pets after rabid skunk found in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A skunk collected in Lakewood was infected with rabies, according to lab results from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The skunk was picked up near West 16th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard and came into contact with one dog that was up to date with its vaccines.

The dog has received booster vaccinations and is on a 45-day home observation period. The skunk was submitted to CDPHE and the positive results of a rabies test were reported Tuesday afternoon to the Jefferson County Public Health.

It’s one of several animals in Jefferson County that has tested positive for rabies this year.

In 2016, 88 wild and domestic animals in Colorado were confirmed as rabies positive by the CDPHE. Ten of those were from Jefferson County. The vast majority of the wild animals were skunks and bats.

The public is strongly urged to vaccinate all of their domestic pets and valuable livestock against rabies, and to be sure vaccinations are kept up to date.

With rabies found in terrestrial animals in the county, any domestic animal encounter with any wild animal will be treated like an exposure to a rabid animal.

Domestic animals with one expired rabies or without any rabies vaccinations will be classified as high risk and be required to undergo a 120-day quarantine.