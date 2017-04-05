Protect Yourself and Your Little One from the Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can soak up the sun without worrying about skin damage with True Natural Sunscreen. It's pure, chemical-free sunscreen that's also safe for the environment. This baby-safe formula not only meets the FDA requirements for broad spectrum protection, it helps to decrease the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun. It's got an ultra gentle blend of aloe vera, coconut oil, zinc oxide, and titanium oxide. Beeswax helps give your little one a full 40 minutes of water resistant protection. True Natural only uses biodegradable and reef-safe ingredients to protect you and the environment. It also offers very high SPF 50 protection for fair skin types. You can order it at TrueNatural.com.