Plans announced for West Line Village housing development in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There soon will be a new option for people to live in Lakewood as 134 row homes are scheduled to be built near the Sheridan light rail Station.

The phased West Line Village development will include nine floor plans ranging from 800 to 1,750 square feet. The apartments include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with one- and two-car garages, as well as a front or back yard.

The new community provides access to multiple modes of transportation and easy commuting between downtown Denver and the western suburbs.

“West Line Village brings much-needed new housing to the west side of Denver,” said Paul Malone, president of DIRC Homes. “We are able to create a great sense of community since we have such a large site here.

“We listened to today’s buyer in this area, and they are looking to purchase new homes, attainably priced, with a high level of design with easy access to transit.”