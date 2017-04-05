It's National Walking Day! The American Heart Association sponsors this day to remind people about the health benefits of taking a walk. So before you head out the door today, put on your sneakers or bring them to work. At some point today, try to fit in a 30 minute walk. Ask a friend or coworker to join you, or take your kiddos to the park. Just make sure you stretch and drink plenty of water. For more information, visit heart.org/walkingdayco.
