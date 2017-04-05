× More people saying ‘no’ to wedding invitations because of the cost

New research shows 40 percent of wedding guests have declined to attend a ceremony because of the cost, according to a new report by MarketWatch. The report cited a survey by the travel website Priceline.

In 2016 the average wedding guest spent about $700 to attend. That’s more than double what guests spent in 2012, according to the 2016 American Express Spending & Saving Tracker.

“Hotel and accommodations were the most contentious costs and were cited as problematic by 30 percent of respondents,” MarketWatch reported.

Most people attend three weddings a year, MarketWatch reported.

In addition to the cost of attending the wedding, 24 percent of respondents in a recent survey said they would spend $800 to $1,000 to attend a bachelor or bachelorette party.