Driver sentenced to 150 days in jail for killing 8-year-old Longmont girl on bicycle

BOULDER, Colo. — A Longmont man was sentenced Tuesday to 150 days in jail after hitting and killing an 8-year-old girl while she was riding her bicycle with her stepfather Longmont in May.

Kyle Couch, now 21, was sentenced to 60 days for possessing a fake identification and 90 days for careless driving by Chief Boulder District Judge Maria Berkenkotter in the death of Peyton Knowlton.

He also was sentenced to 150 hours of community service and will be on probation for two years after serving his sentence.

Investigators said Couch failed to yield at a traffic light and hit Knowlton near the intersection of Alpine Street and East 17th Avenue on May 20.

Couch was originally charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of marijuana and seven other counts, but prosecutors dropped all nine original counts because they didn’t feel they could be proven.

Couch pleaded guilty to the reduced charges in March. At the sentencing hearing, Couch apologized to the girl’s family.