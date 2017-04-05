Large house fire breaks out in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A house caught fire in Thornton on Wednesday morning, sending a large plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for several miles across the metro area.

The fire broke out after 7 a.m. in the 9200 block of Yucca Way, the Thornton Fire Department said.

A van on the side of the house caught fire and the flames spread to the home. All occupants of the house safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries, officials said.

The house was engulfed in flames and a large part of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters from Federal Heights and Adams County responded to assist the Thornton Fire Department in battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.