Lace up your sneakers for National Walking Day

The American Heart Association encourages people to move more and get Healthy For Good on National Walking Day. Countless numbers of Coloradoans will take a step towards better heart health and walk to commemorate the American Heart Association’s National Walking Day on April 5th.

National Walking Day is part of the Healthy For Good movement and is designed to inspire all Americans to live healthier lives and create lasting change. It focuses on the simple idea that making small changes today can create a difference for generations to come. So join the movement and move more with us throughout the month of April! The American Heart Association recommends that adults participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity or a combination of both each week. Kids should get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. This year, the American Heart Association has teamed up with Centura Health to educate Coloradans on the importance of getting active.

The American Heart Association will kick off the month-long campaign on National Walking Day, April 5, to encourage people to move more by increasing their physical activity. The campaign is broken down into weekly themes. Week one focuses on walking and the basic tools you need to get started. Walking is one of the safest, least expensive, and most sustainable forms of exercise. Weeks two and three focus on recreational sports and outdoor activities the whole family can do together, and week four focuses on mindful movement and reducing stress by doing activities such as yoga, Pilates and tai chi.