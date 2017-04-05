Ken checks out some cool cars at the Denver Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Denver Auto Show—the largest premier auto show of its kind between Chicago and Los Angeles—returns to the Colorado Convention Center from April 5-9. More than 500 new vehicles, including the newest domestics and imports, hybrids, electrics, crossovers, light trucks, sport utilities, classics, luxury models, plus sneak peeks of intros and tricked-out cars will be on display. The ever-popular Camp Jeep returns to the Denver Auto Show to allow show attendees the experience of extreme off-roading on the show floor. Professional drivers will roll Jeep models over rocks, climb hills and clear obstacles that demonstrate the vehicles’ abilities in traction, ground clearance, maneuverability and articulation.