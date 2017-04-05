International condemnation rises in wake of Syria gas attack

DAMASCAS, Syria — Russian claims that a regime airstrike on a “terrorist” ammunition depot caused the deaths of at least 70 people in northern Syria have been rejected, as victims described the aftermath of chemical bombs dropped from planes.

International condemnation mounted on Wednesday over what appeared to be a targeted chemical attack on a rebel-held town in Idlib province, one of the deadliest since the Syrian war began six years ago.

The White House and the U.K. blamed the regime of President Bashar al-Assad for the outrage, which caused the deaths of at least 10 children, some asleep in their beds when the attack struck at dawn.

The World Health Organization said victims bore the signs of exposure to nerve agents, and Amnesty International said evidence pointed to an “air-launched chemical attack.”

International agencies were working to establish the provenance of the agents used in the strike.

Russia claimed the deaths were caused by gas released when a regime airstrike hit a chemical weapons factory on the ground. But victims being treated in a hospital on the Turkish side of the border said they saw chemical bombs being dropped from planes.

Around 25 victims of the attack were being treated Wednesday at the Reyhanli Hospital in southern Turkey near the Syrian border. Several said they saw a plane drop chemical bombs.

Mazin Yusif, a 13-year-old-boy, broke down in tears as he spoke of what happened.

“At 6:30 in the morning, the plane struck. I ran up on our roof and saw that the strike was in front of my grandfather’s house,” he said at the hospital.

He said he ran toward the house and found his grandfather slumped over. He ran outside to call for help.

“I got dizzy and then fainted in front of my grandfather’s garage. I next found myself here in this hospital, naked in a bed,” he said.

The boy’s grandmother, 55-year-old Aisha al-Tilawi, said she saw blue and yellow after the plane dropped the chemical-laden bomb.

“We started choking, felt dizzy, then fainted. Mazin was trying to wake up his grandfather. Three of my family died,” she said, lying in bed with an oxygen mask on her face.

Another victim, 31-year-old Ahmed Abdel Rahim, stared vacantly from his hospital bed as he explained he was hit with a poisonous substance carried by three rockets.

“I was in my house. I had difficulty breathing, but I feel better now. But I did throw up after getting to the hospital. I don’t know if my family is dead or alive. I don’t know anything,” he said.

The World Health Organization said some victims showed symptoms consistent with exposure to a category of chemicals that includes nerve agents.

That conclusion was supported by Amnesty International, which said victims were “very likely” to have been exposed to a compound such as sarin.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it was gathering evidence about the attack.

Speaking at a high-level meeting in Brussels on the future of Syria, the U.K.’s Boris Johnson pointed the finger firmly at the Syrian regime.

“All the evidence I have seen suggests that it was the Assad regime who did it, in full knowledge they were using illegal weapons in a barbaric attack on their own people,” Johnson said.

Assad’s military has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons and consistently blames “terrorist” groups when chemical attacks are reported.

But many of these are delivered through airstrikes, and no rebel or terrorist group in Syria is believed to have the capacity to carry out aerial bombardments.

A U.N. investigation in August found that chemical weapons had been used in Syria, both by the national air force and ISIS militants.

It found two instances where regime forces had used chlorine as a chemical weapon, and one where ISIS had used mustard gas between 2014 and 2015.

The Syrian Coalition, an umbrella opposition group, compared the suspected chemical attack with one in Eastern Ghouta in 2013 “that the international community allowed to pass without accountability or punishment.”

A U.N. report found that the nerve agent sarin gas had been used to kill civilians in that attack, in which activists say around 1,400 people were killed.

At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York, western powers strongly criticized Syria.

U.S. ambassador and council president, Nikki Hayley, gave an impassioned call to action, holding up photographs of children foaming at the mouth as evidence of the attack.

“If Russia has the influence in Syria that it claims to have, we need to see them use it,” she said. “We need to see them put an end to these horrific acts. How many more children have to die before Russia cares?”

U.K. ambassador Matthew Rycroft denounced Russia for supporting Assad.

“They reduced Aleppo to ruins and displaced hundreds of thousands of men women and children all in the name of fighting terrorism. And what does Russia get as repayment? Assad humiliates Russia in the eyes of the world by intensifying his attacks, by reducing the Astana ceasefire to rubble,” he said, referring to Russia-brokered negotiations.

Russia, Syria’s most powerful ally, made clear it would not support a resolution put forward by the U.S., U.K. and France, which condemned the attack and required Syria to provide flight logs for Tuesday, the day of the attack.

Russia has used its veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council at least seven times on Syrian resolutions.

Syria’s deputy U.N. Ambassador Mounzer Mounzer flatly denied the reports, blaming “terrorist groups” for the dozens of deaths.

“Syria also reaffirms that the Syrian Arab Army does not have any form or type of chemical weapons. We have never used them and we will never use them,” he said.