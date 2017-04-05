High school principal resigns after investigation by student journalists

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The principal of a high school in Kansas has resigned after an investigation launched by students who work on the school newspaper.

Amy Robertson resigned from the $93,000-a-year job at Pittsburg High School after the students reported some questionable credentials listed on her resume, according to the Kansas City Star.

The students told the Star they became suspicious after searching Robertson’s name and finding articles from 2012 stating that she had been accused of not being authorized to serve as principal.

“If students could uncover all of this, I want to know why the adults couldn’t find this,” the paper quoted 17-year-old Maddie Baden as saying.

The students told the Star that when they looked into her educational background, they had trouble verifying the authenticity of the school where Robertson claimed she got her master’s and doctorate degrees — Corllins University.

The students found the school’s website didn’t work and contacted the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, the Star reports. Corllins was not listed in the council’s database of accredited schools, but officials said it could have been accredited in the past.

A quick Google search turns up multiple articles warning that Corllins is a scam — and a post from the Better Business Bureau that states “the true physical address of Corllins University is unknown.”

“THIS BUSINESS IS NOT BBB ACCREDITED,” the website states.

Robertson said she attended the university before it lost its accreditation, the Pittsburg Morning Sun reported.

She resigned less than a week after the student paper published the results of their investigation in the Booster Redux.

March Booster Redux – This is the home of https://t.co/NBc5cAg6hY https://t.co/WzZm5r1aa9 — PHS Publications (@PHSstudentPub) April 5, 2017

“No reason was given for Robertson’s resignation,” the Morning Sun reported.

The Morning Sun quoted Superintendent of Schools Destry Brown as saying the district is “probably going to make a change” in the vetting process.

The journalism adviser who oversees the school newspaper told the Star she is “very proud” of her students.

“They worked very hard to uncover the truth,” the Star quoted Emily Smith as saying.