× Grand Jury indicts roofing contractor for stealing from 17 customers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — He’s a roofing contractor who was supposed to fix people’s problems.

But instead, he’s accused of creating them.

And now, Jonathan McMillan is sitting in jail for it.

The 41-year-old, from Evergreen, is accused of stealing from 17 homeowners–six of them considered at-risk adults.

“I knew better, but I didn’t do better,” said one of his victims who doesn’t want to be identified.

The 76-year-old Littleton homeowner who battles a lung disease prides herself on her smarts.

“You think you’ve lived long enough. You’re wary. You know what’s going on. I just got taken in,” she said.

She never thought she’d fall victim to an alleged thief–until she met McMillan in August 2014.

“I just wrote a check and gave him $12,500,” she said.

She gave that money to McMillan of Lifetime Roofing in Evergreen.

But she said the 41-year-old never did a day’s work.

“Then they didn’t have the material. They hadn’t shipped it. They just kept giving more excuses, more excuses, more excuses,” she said.

They are excuses he gave to 16 other homeowners too, including Brian Cooper, who claims McMillan ripped off nearly $5,427 from him.

An arrest affidavit shows McMillan stole $68,738 from 17 people–six over the age of 70 and considered at-risk.

We first exposed McMillan nearly two years ago for cashing homeowner’s insurance checks but not doing the work.

“If that’s the case, where we asked insurance companies to pay for work we did not do, that was a mistake,” he told Problem Solvers in May 2015.

Today, this 76-year-old is happy to hear McMillan’s past is affecting his future.

“They could string him up by his thumbs for a while, if they wanted to, be all right with me,” she chuckles.

And she’s enjoying a new roof, even though she paid for it twice.

Her advice to others?

“Never give money up front,” she said.

With spring storm season upon us, the Jefferson County District Attorney recommends people beware of contractors who solicit your business door-to-door.

Also, don’t pay large amounts of money up front, because legitimate contactors have credit with suppliers and don’t need all the money to start.

And finally, take your time. Don’t be pressured into making a decision.

The DA’s Office said McMillan spent his customers’ money on other people’s projects or for his own personal expense, which is against the law.

He’s due in court Thursday morning to answer a nine-count indictment—all felonies.