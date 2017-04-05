Florida lawmakers make another push to require drug tests for some welfare recipients

TALAHASSEE, Fla. — Two Florida lawmakers are pushing for some welfare recipients to be required to take drug tests in order to get the government assistance, the Associated Press reports.

Under the bill, anyone receiving cash assistance who is suspected of being on drugs would have to pay for the test before getting the benefits as will those who have been convicted of a drug-related felony in the past 10 years.

If the person passes the test, they would be reimbursed for the cost. If the test is failed, the person would lose benefits for a year or they can reapply after six months after completing a substance-abuse program.

“Somebody that is receiving public assistance shouldn’t spend those dollars on things like drugs,” Rep. Chris Latvala, who is sponsoring the legislation with his father, Sen., Jack Latvala, told the Tampa Bay Times.

The bill advanced out of a Florida House panel on Tuesday.

Federal judges previously declared a similar bill as unconstitutional, and Democrats in the Florida House also are objecting under the same grounds.

In 2011, a U.S. Supreme Court justice ruled a similar bill was an unconstitutional search and seizure.