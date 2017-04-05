× FAA redesigning Denver metro airspace, community feedback wanted

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration is in the process of redesigning airspace around the Denver metro area with hopes of improving access to DIA and other metro airports.

It is called the Denver Metroplex project and members of the FAA will be available to answer questions from the community and further explain the project.

The FAA estimates that a redesign of airspace could save $1.8 million in fuel annually and save about 600,000 gallons of fuel per year. They also believe it would help cut down air pollution.

Residents will have an opportunity to provide input at public meetings through the end of April.