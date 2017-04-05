Menzer Pehlivan – CH2M geotechnical engineer and star of DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World tells us about this movie. DREAM BIG is now showing at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and pushes a powerful message about how engineers make our world a better and safer place.
