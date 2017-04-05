Do you suffer from sitting disease?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local families are scrambling for relief from “sitting disease” – back pain caused by hours of sitting in front of a computer all day for work or school. The latest scary news – a recent report in the Annals of Internal Medicine reveals even if you exercise for up to an hour a day, you can still suffer from “sitting disease”. That’s right. Not even working out at the gym, walking or running a few miles each day will prevent it.

Dr Morgan Grothman from The Joint Chiropractic shows us how to prevent sitting disease.

How to Prevent Sitting Disease

Work moving – hold walking meetings with colleagues instead of sitting in an office

Stand during phone calls or even lunch. You burn 30% more calories when standing.

Ping yourself – set your watch or alarm to remind you to stand up, stretch and take a short walk for a few minutes every hour. Add a 15-minute walk to your morning, lunch break and night time routine.

Practice the 20-8-2 rule. For every 20 minutes of sitting at home or work, stand for eight minutes and move for two.

If budget allows, request a standing or kneeling desk or sit on a large exercise ball which helps you with core strength and posture

Do stretches at your desk

Loosen legs - sit in chair, extend one leg out in front and hold for two seconds. Raise it as high as you can and hold again for two seconds. Repeat on each leg 15 times.

- sit in chair, extend one leg out in front and hold for two seconds. Raise it as high as you can and hold again for two seconds. Repeat on each leg 15 times. Relax back - sit on the edge of your chair, lower your head to your knees with your arms dangling loosely to the floor

- sit on the edge of your chair, lower your head to your knees with your arms dangling loosely to the floor Stretch back with squats – stand straight with knees bent and hands on hips. Lower your body as if you were sitting down in a chair but stop before your bottom touches the chair

– stand straight with knees bent and hands on hips. Lower your body as if you were sitting down in a chair but stop before your bottom touches the chair Position body – in an “ergonomic” position with hands and wrists resting on desk, computer screen at eye-level, keeping your shoulders and arms from tensing up.

Chiropractors at The Joint use specific force in a precise direction to restore motion and improve posture, improving the body’s natural healing without surgery or medication.

