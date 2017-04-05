District Attorney George Brauchler seeks governor’s office

DENVER — Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler announced his candidacy for Governor Wednesday morning.

Brauchler is seeking the Republican nomination.

The move culminates what has been years of speculation regarding when the DA would seek higher office.

His announcement comes less than 24 hours after a Facebook video surfaced telling his supporters to “stay tuned.”

Brauchler was first thrust in the spotlight following high profile events in recent years.

He prosecuted the Aurora theatre shooting and harshly criticized Governor Hickenlooper after he issued a stay of execution.

Brauchler, who is active on social media, may take on a Trump-like strategy — using Twitter to engage voters.

Brauchler has already used Twitter to level criticism at Republicans for working with Democrats on a tax increase transportation proposal.

He is expected to be a contender in what could be a crowded GOP field.

Four Republicans have already declared including former State Rep. Noel Ginsberg.

Brauchler’s biggest competition is expected to be State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, who has been on television supporting other causes in an effort to raise his name ID.

FOX31 GOP Analyst Ryan Frazier weighed in on Brauchler’s announcement:

“The Republican primary for governor will be blessed with some very high caliber leaders. George is one of them, he’s the real deal. He is a Colorado native, a veteran, a great DA, and a father. He’s already a standout so his biggest challenge from the start will be to put together needed resources to sustain the staying power he’ll need to win. George elevates the Republican primary, he’ll have a heck of a fight on his hands but should he prevail, we can expect him to be a unifying force for Colorado.”

On the Democratic side, State Senator Mike Johnson has announced but a handful of candidates remain undecided. Congressman Ed Perlmutter is expected to enter the race following the news that former Senator Ken Salazar will not run.