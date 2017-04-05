Disney On Ice Comes to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing lights us a child's eyes like seeing their favorite Disney characters come to life. Especially when they're gliding on ice and part of an enchanting production. You can delight your little ones this weekend as the brand new Disney on Ice show come to Denver. Morgan Bell and Alexe Gilles, performers from the new Dream Big Show, joined us this morning to talk about their new show.

Disney on Ice Dream Big kicks off tomorrow night at the Denver Coliseum and runs Thursday through Sunday. For tickets and more information, just visit DisneyOnIce.com.