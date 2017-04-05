× Denver police investigating possible shooting in Whittier neighborhood

DENVER — Police are investigating a possible shooting near East 29th Avenue and Franklin Street in the Whittier neighborhood.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots, but police said they have not yet found any victims.

Police had the area blocked off with crime scene tape and had a man in handcuffs when SkyFOX flew overhead at 5 p.m.

A child was shot in the same neighborhood Monday night.

The child was inside an apartment on East 30th Avenue, near Humboldt Street, when bullets tore through two front windows and one in back.

One of the bullets grazed the child. The child was expected to survive.