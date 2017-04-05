Denver in its least snowy season ever recorded through March

DENVER — With only 19.3 inches of snowfall measured to date, this snowfall season is the least snowy ever recorded through March.

Recorded snowfall goes back to 1882.

Since that time, the city has recorded as much as 93.3 inches through March, that was in the season 1908 to 1909 – also was the overall snowiest, 118.7 inches in total, by the end of the season.

This year’s snowfall is the lowest through March and is beating a lengthy, lasting record; the second least snowy season through March was in 1884 with 19.9 inches.

Now, there is still time for the weather to bring the city additional snowfall and make this not quite so historic. However, the chance of Denver getting back to an average season, near 57 inches, is almost ruled out.

The weather pattern is quiet to end this week but a system may bring rain and snow chances back to the metro area this weekend and early next week. Given how warm our pattern has been, mostly rain events, it doesn’t seem likely that we will change our lowly rank by much.

I anticipate this year to go down in the top 10 least snowy, at least, if not the least snowy ever…which holds for at least another week.

