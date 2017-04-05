Dapper Little Dudes & Glamorous Baby Girls at juDanzy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to make your little dude look dapper, or your baby girl look glamorous, and company called juDanzy has everything you need! From clothing apparel, to shoes, leg warmers, socks and more!

Check out our Director Tom's 4 month old daughter Sidney trying out this tutu for us- she looks "tutu cute!" It came with glitzy barrettes, too.

This is our Payroll Accountant Elizabeth's son William, wearing the red buffalo plaid three piece gift set. It features Judanzy's red plaid cabbie hat, matching diaper cover and neck tie. You can even get matching cozy soles! It's perfect for a special event, or your little man's first photo shoot.

You can find even more at juDanzy.com, and you can get 50% off your order through April 11.