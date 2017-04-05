Crews rescue hiker trapped under 1,500-pound boulder

GOLDEN, Colo. — Emergency crews are working to rescue a woman who was trapped under a 1,500-pound boulder on North Table Mountain.
The Golden Fire Department and multiple other agencies responded to help rescue the woman.
“Hiker has multiple fractures and is in critical condition,” the Golden Fire Department said on Twitter at about 2:30 p.m.
First responders were able to get the boulder off the woman at about 2:45 p.m.
Crews are now transporting her on a stretcher to a medical helicopter waiting nearby.
“A medical helicopter is on standby at the top of N. Table Mtn., but still a 45 minute hike away so they’re working on alternative ideas,” the Golden Fire Department said on Twitter.
We have a crew on the way to the scene. Refresh this page for updates.