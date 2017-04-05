Crews rescue hiker trapped under 1,500-pound boulder

GOLDEN, Colo. — Emergency crews are working to rescue a woman who was trapped under a 1,500-pound boulder on North Table Mountain.

The Golden Fire Department and multiple other agencies responded to help rescue the woman.

Assisting @GoldenCOFire on a hiker rescue in North Table Mtn Park. pic.twitter.com/M90lCPskbr — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 5, 2017

“Hiker has multiple fractures and is in critical condition,” the Golden Fire Department said on Twitter at about 2:30 p.m.

First responders were able to get the boulder off the woman at about 2:45 p.m.

Crews are now transporting her on a stretcher to a medical helicopter waiting nearby.

“A medical helicopter is on standby at the top of N. Table Mtn., but still a 45 minute hike away so they’re working on alternative ideas,” the Golden Fire Department said on Twitter.

Crews are now hiking on foot and with an ATV to bring pieces of a hydraulic spreader to be used with airbags to remove boulder from hiker. pic.twitter.com/FejYXfz2o8 — Golden Fire (@GoldenCOFire) April 5, 2017

