Casa Bonita recognized by Jefferson County for public health

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The food might come out of a slot in the wall, but Jefferson County Public Health has recognized Casa Bonita restaurant as the 2016 public health champion.

Casa Bonita management said it has a dedicated staff of employees who are innovative and diligent in assuring food is served safe for public consumption.

Management also said that every two years, every employee takes the online food safety course from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Officials with the famed restaurant said they have developed an internal communication system using cellphones that informs employees of observed violations and an efficient system for correcting the violation immediately.

It also has shared the system with other restaurants to be more compliant with the Colorado Retail Food Service regulation.

This has led to collaboration with other restaurants to work out food safety issues that arise on a day-to-day basis.