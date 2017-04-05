Camp Erin Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may remember the story we did about Camp Erin last year. It's a grief camp - where children who've lost moms and dads, brothers and sisters - go to deal with their loss. On April 24th, you can play some golf and help out a good cause at the same time.

Come for an evening of good fun, great food, family and friends all to benefit a great cause at the 1st Annual Golf Event for Shimmering Wings. The cost is $95 per golfer and includes a southern style buffet, great desserts, non-alcoholic beverages, three hours of fun play at Topgolf, access to our sponsored pro and a special thank you gift! $49 of your donation is tax deductible. Proceeds will benefit the programs of Shimmering Wings, including Camp Erin, a free weekend camp for children and teens ages 6 to 17 who are grieving the death of someone important in their lives.

The registration deadline is April 14.

