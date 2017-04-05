Bringing a Little Humor into Rough Moments of Baby’s First Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That first year of motherhood has so many beautiful moments: smelling your baby's sweet hair, looking into your baby's eyes, catching that first smile. But let's be honest, those moments are sprinkled with a lot of diaper blowouts, hair loss, and breastfeeding snafus! Here's a book that will put it all into context. It's the New Mom Comics for the First Year by Alison Wong. It brings a sense of humor to just about everything moms experience in the first year. You can find it at NewMomComics.com.