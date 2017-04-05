That first year of motherhood has so many beautiful moments: smelling your baby's sweet hair, looking into your baby's eyes, catching that first smile. But let's be honest, those moments are sprinkled with a lot of diaper blowouts, hair loss, and breastfeeding snafus! Here's a book that will put it all into context. It's the New Mom Comics for the First Year by Alison Wong. It brings a sense of humor to just about everything moms experience in the first year. You can find it at NewMomComics.com.
Bringing a Little Humor into Rough Moments of Baby’s First Year
-
Product of the Day: New Mom Comics
-
First responders help deliver small fry in Wisconsin McDonald’s parking lot
-
Boy grows out hair for 2 years to make wig for friend with alopecia
-
Man films heartbreaking moment when mom with dementia forgets who he is
-
Amal and George Clooney expecting twins
-
-
Nebraska couple announces baby’s gender with explosion; dad faces possible jail time
-
Create a Special Keepsake With Your Baby’s Heartbeat
-
Passengers from affected countries in travel ban arrive at DIA
-
Sleeping in separate bedrooms after baby
-
Woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to healthy girl
-
-
4-month-old baby pulled from car crash after mom overdoses behind the wheel
-
Utah single mom dresses as dad to attend ‘Dads and Doughnuts Day’
-
7 things pediatricians want parents to stop doing