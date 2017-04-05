Blue Pan Detroit Style Pizza Helps Celebrate Deep Dish Pizza Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it's National Deep Dish Pizza Day or any day, you've got to try Blue Pan Detroit Style Pizza in Denver's West Highlands neighborhood. Co-owners Giles Flanagin and Jeff "Smoke" Smokevitch, who is also an award-winning Pizzaiolo, showed us what Detroit style pizza is all about, and what makes their pizza so delicious. See why it's one of Paula's Picks!

Blue Pan Detroit Style Pizza is located at 3930 West 32nd Avenue. They have $10 lunch specials Thursday through Sunday, and kids eat free on Wednesday nights. Check them out online at BluePanDenver.com, or call them at (720)456-7766.