Bennet, Gardner propose arresting senators if federal government shuts down

Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D) and Cory Gardner (R) introduced a bill to pressure Congress to avoid or quickly end a government shutdown.

The country faces another government shutdown over funding at the end of April. If that happens, the bill, if enacted, would set into motion a constant series of votes until a bill to reopen the government is signed into law. It would keep senators on the job until the government is reopened.



If a majority of senators fail to show up during a shutdown, the Senate Sergeant at Arms will be told to arrest missing senators.

