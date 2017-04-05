Baby Change-N-Go Creates a Baby Changing Station Wherever You Are

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's nothing worse than being out with your family, your baby needs a diaper change, and the nearest bathroom doesn't have a changing table. The Baby Change-N-Go could be a life changer for parents! It's a portable diaper changing station that hangs from public bathroom stall doors and walls. It then folds up to fit in your diaper bag, backpack, or stroller when not in use. It creates a convenient, sanitary and safe solution for changing your little one at crowded restaurants, airports, rest stops and more. And it's especially good for Dads since most men's restrooms don't have a baby changing station. It can hold up to 40 pounds, and it's available in three colors at BabyChangeNGo.com.