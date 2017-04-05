There's nothing worse than being out with your family, your baby needs a diaper change, and the nearest bathroom doesn't have a changing table. The Baby Change-N-Go could be a life changer for parents! It's a portable diaper changing station that hangs from public bathroom stall doors and walls. It then folds up to fit in your diaper bag, backpack, or stroller when not in use. It creates a convenient, sanitary and safe solution for changing your little one at crowded restaurants, airports, rest stops and more. And it's especially good for Dads since most men's restrooms don't have a baby changing station. It can hold up to 40 pounds, and it's available in three colors at BabyChangeNGo.com.
Baby Change-N-Go Creates a Baby Changing Station Wherever You Are
-
Washington mother shares heartbreaking photo of 4-year-old daughter’s last car ride home
-
Cherry Creek School District to consider changing start times
-
Firefighter from iconic Oklahoma City bombing photo retires
-
Mom captures moment 3-year-old boy comforts terminally ill baby brother
-
RTD changes bus, light rail schedules
-
-
North Carolina mother says day care worker breastfed her baby without permission
-
Achieve Your Financial Dreams
-
Deaf man killed during RTD light rail R Line testing in Aurora
-
Peace of Mind for Retirement and Now
-
Woman says Frontier Airlines employee used racial slur, flipped her off
-
-
Financial Peace of Mind with Become the Banker’s FREE Educational Events
-
Lip Lock and Lip Putty!
-
Iowa Rep. Steve King on ‘babies’ tweet: ‘I meant exactly what I said’